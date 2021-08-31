In this book, Janneke Adema proposes that we reimagine the scholarly book as a living and collaborative project—not as linear, bound, and fixed, but as fluid, remixed, and liquid, a space for experimentation. She presents a series of cutting-edge experiments in arts and humanities book publishing, showcasing the radical new forms that book-based scholarly work might take in the digital age. Adema's proposed alternative futures for the scholarly book go beyond such print-based assumptions as fixity, stability, the single author, originality, and copyright, reaching instead for a dynamic and emergent materiality.

“Perhaps no form of media has remained quite so monolithic as the academic monograph. Here, in this book, Janneke Adema shows a way forward: by taking scholarly books seriously as books, denaturalized and richly reimagined.”

Matthew G. Kirschenbaum

“A prominent scholar once described books as 'tree flakes encased in dead cow,' suggesting they aren't just holdovers from medieval times—they're fundamentally dead. With Janneke Adema's stunningly original Living Books, we finally have the rejoinder.”

Ted Striphas

“In this timely and thoughtful work, Janneke Adema pulls threads from the history of authorship to unravel the humanist thinking that binds us to the single-authored codex. This necessary volume opens up the book.”

Amaranth Borsuk